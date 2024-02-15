NFL Draft Rumors: Joel Klatt projects Sean Payton’s Broncos to replace Russell Wilson with Bo Nix

Last season, Russell Wilson was benched by Sean Payton after Week 16. The Denver Broncos finished with a record of 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Wilson is expected to leave the franchise this offseason, and the franchise might draft a new quarterback.

The Broncos currently have the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft, but there were rumors around the franchise potentially trading up to get one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels.

Joe Klatt recently talked about his first mock draft, and he has projected the Broncos to draft Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick. Klatt thinks Nix is an ideal quarterback for Sean Payton's system and will be a better option than Wilson.

Klatt said:

"To me, Denver's going quarterback and they have to, they don't have the guy and this was a team by the way, that was hot and almost got themselves back into the playoffs. The marriage between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson did not work, Russell Wilson stylistically is just not the type of player that Sean Payton is going to have success with…

"I think the player that fits best in that mold as an experienced smart point guard style, accurate passer ball in the right spot at the right moment is Bo Nix from Oregon. So, I like Bo next to Denver at 12. Now are they going to stay at 12? Do they need to move up? I'm not sure.

"Maybe they can move back a little bit and get Bo Nix, but without a second-round draft pick, they've got to address that now... Nix at 12 makes so much sense to me for Denver because of the fit of his style, what he's what his strengths are, and what Sean Payton wants out of the quarterback."

Klatt mentioned that Nix can play the point guard role in the Broncos' offense, similar to what Drew Brees did under Sean Payton. It will be interesting to see if that eventually happens, as not many have the Oregon quarterback getting drafted in the first round.

Bo Nix played five years in college for Auburn and Oregon. In those five years, he threw for 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions in 61 games. He also rushed for 1613 yards and 38 touchdowns on 405 carries.

What's next for Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

Although the Broncos want to part ways with Russell Wilson, there could be multiple teams that might be interested in the 35-year-old quarterback.

Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and New England Patriots could show interest in Wilson, depending on what they do in the draft or trade market.

While Justin Fields is being viewed as a big target for the Steelers, if they miss out on him, then Wilson could be their quarterback next season.

In 15 games for the Broncos last season, Russell Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a passer rating of 98.0. He played better this past season and will be an upgrade at the quarterback position for all the three teams mentioned above.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Joe Klatt Show and H/T Sportskeeda.