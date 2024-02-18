Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix shared a snap from a special wedding in Birmingham, Alabama on Instagram. In the snap, the former Oregon QB and his wife showed off their stunning outfits for the day while posing with the bride and the groom.

Izzy also left a note for the newlywed couple, cheering them on for their new life together.

“Cheers to the Hudsons,” Izzy wrote in the Instagram story.

Bo and Izzy posing with the newly wed couple.

The QB went with a navy blue blazer over a white shirt and gray pants. He wore white shoes to complete his look. Izzy, on the other hand, chose an elegant gown matching her husband's pants.

They attended their friends Will Hudson and Mary Lauren Burdeshaw's wedding in Birmingham, Alabama. The group of four has been pals since their time at Auburn. The wedding was held on Saturday at the Church of the Highlands. The wedding celebration was held at Vestavia Country Club on the same day.

Bo had a fabulous college football career, almost winning the Heisman in his final season. He is now preparing for the upcoming NFL draft which is full of talented signal callers waiting for their chance to showcase their talent at the pro level.

Izzy Nix was in tears when Bo Nix remembered his victorious college football career

Bo Nix declared for the NFL Draft and won the Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Liberty Flames. He took to Instagram last month to pay tribute to his time with the Ducks program.

Sharing snippets of great plays and highlights, the quarterback thanked Oregon for their support throughout that time. The video left his wife Izzy Nix in tears.

Izzy has been with Nix even before he came to Oregon. The couple has been going strong since the NFL-bound star was still a part of the Auburn Tigers football program.

How high will the former Oregon star go in the 2024 NFL Draft? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

