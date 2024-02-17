Boo Corrigan salary: NC State AD’s contract extension, updated earnings explored

The NC State Wolfpack announced on Friday they will sign a contract extension of 10 years with Boo Corrigan. The Director of Athletics joined the Wolfpack in April 2019, and his contract will extend through June 2029. NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson had words of praise for him.

"Under Boo's outstanding leadership," Woodson said, "NC State Athletics is experiencing new levels of competitive, academic, and financial success. We are fortunate to have such an experienced and well-respected leader to help us navigate through the ever-changing landscape of college athletics."

Corrigan thanked everyone involved for the support (via ABC 11):

"I appreciate Chancellor (Randy) Woodson and the Board of Trustees for their continued trust and to our coaches, staff, and student-athletes who work tirelessly every day to strengthen our Pack."

The deal will see him get $713,125 annually, increasing by $50,000 every July 1. In addition, he will also get $700,000 in supplemental compensation based on his likeness and multiple deals.

Corrigan is the committee chairman of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

How important is Boo Corrigan to the NC State Wolfpack?

A household name in college sports, Boo Corrigan, has helped the NC State Wolfpack transform into a well-oiled machine. The team reportedly made $121 million in excess in athletic department revenue over the 2023 fiscal year.

That is not something to gloss over, as it is challenging to do in the landscape of sports we are in now. With universities, unfortunately, needing to cut some lesser sports due to financial restraints, Corrigan is making the Wolfpack strong and ascending. It isn't easy to think of more influential hires in the conference than Corrigan was to the NC State Wolfpack.

