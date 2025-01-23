Boston College rumored to bolster coaching staff by hiring Jordan Thomas

The Boston College Eagles had a largely successful season, achieving a 7-6 record which was the same as the year prior. The Eagles had some impressive wins this season, including a 37-31 win over No. 21-ranked Syracuse on Nov. 9.

However, the coaching team might have a different look next season. Former Cleveland Browns assistant defensive line coach Jordan Thomas is expected to be hired as the Eagles' new defensive line coach, as perinsider Pete Thamel:

"Sources: Boston College is expected to hire Jordan Thomas as the school's new defensive line coach. He comes from the Cleveland Browns, where he worked as the assistant DLine coach since 2022. He came highly recommended from Mike Vrabel, who worked with the Browns last year."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Boston College continues to make changes to its coaching staff after losing head coach Jeff Hafley after the 2023 season

Boston College has been forced to make several coaching changes in the past year. Former head coach Jeff Hafley left the team after the 2023 season to take a job as the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. Bill O'Brien was brought in as his replacement but did not make many changes to the coaching staff in his first season.

However, that is changing early in 2025 with the reported addition of Jordan Thomas to his defensive coaching staff. Thomas was previously a coach for the Cleveland Browns and worked with Mike Vrabel who was hired as the head coach of the New England Patriots. Thomas was reportedly highly recommended by Vrabel.

Boston College looks to build on two consecutive 7-6 seasons

With Bill O'Brien adding to his coaching staff, it is clear that the Eagles want to improve after two consecutive 7-6 seasons. The Eagles have struggled to have anything more than a middling season in more than a decade.

The last time the team had more than seven wins in a season was in 2009 when it had eight. The team has not participated in a conference championship game since 2008.

The ACC is stronger than ever with teams like Miami emerging as powerhouses. As a result, if the Eagles are going to have success, they cannot just sit tight and need to make more changes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback