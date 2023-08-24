Brian Kelly lauds LSU's "dynamic package" Jayden Daniels for showing absolute grit against the Power 5 in his storied college career

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the jewel in coach Brian Kelly's national championship-chasing program.

The promise Daniels showed last season, including leading LSU to a win against Alabama, has led to a wave of excitement among LSU fans for the upcoming season.

Having played four years against Power Five opposition and holding his own, coach Brian Kelly praised the quarterback's dynamism while speaking to ESPN after Tuesday's practice.

"You’re talking about a four-year starter who’s played against the Power 5 all the way through and has a dynamic package," Kelly said.

Jayden Daniels entered the transfer portal from Arizona State before joining LSU last year. Although he had a few shaky performances, he really came into his own, explaining why the hype around him has grown.

Daniels finished last season with 2,913 passing yards with 17 touchdowns, alongside 885 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Former Cincinnati Bengals player David Pollack, speaking on an "Always College Football" episode, directly correlated LSU's chances of success in the SEC West to Jayden Daniels showing last year's form.

“If they take that next leap, if he (Daniels) takes that next leap and finishes where he starts off?" Pollack said. "I think LSU would be the team in the West that I would probably be most scared of."

Can Jayden Daniels win the Heisman Trophy?

The hype around Jayden Daniels grew as he improved his performances toward the tail end of last season. He has now been catapulted into the Heisman conversation this season.

Jayden Daniels has some powerful supporters in his corner. Former USC and Heisman winner Matt Leinart's comments on his X, formerly Twitter, account about the QB will be music to LSU fans' ears.

“Coming off an incredible year last year, he’s my darkhorse to actually win this thing,” Leinart said. “He led all quarterbacks last year in rushing yards with nearly 1000 yards while knocking off Alabama.”

Leinart isn't the only one who thinks that Daniels has a shot at the coveted award. In an "Always College Football" episode, David Pollack also weighed in on Daniel's improvement and chances to win the Heisman.

“At the end of the season, you started to see that. Less scrambling for his life, he started to have a better feel for the game, started to make more plays down the field,” said Pollack.

“Like, if that guy takes the next step? And, listen, he’s second on the Heisman list as favorites. That gives you an idea because he had 800 yards scrambling. He’s going to do a lot of damage with his feet.”

This year, Daniels will have to get past a crowded field to win the Heisman.

Reigning holder Caleb Williams of USC still has a strong claim to it alongside prospects like Ohio's wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback Drake Maye of North Carolina.