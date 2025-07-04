Brian Kelly makes major recruiting stride as elite four-star OT commits to LSU for the class of 2026

Bryson Cooley has committed to the LSU Tigers for the 2026 season. On Friday, On3's Shea Dixon reported via X (formerly Twitter) that the offensive tackle agreed to join the Tigers.

"BREAKING: LSU has pulled a July 4th surprise! Mississippi 4-star OT Bryson Cooley (@Bryson1of1) has committed to LSU.," Dixon tweeted.

Cooley also gave a statement to Dixon about his decision to play for coach Brian Kelly.

"The development shows all around at LSU!," Cooley said to Dixon.

247Sports reported that the Tigers made an offer to Cooley on Nov. 9, 2024. Other teams also tried to recruit the offensive tackle, including the Alabama Crimson Tide. Cooley visited Kelly on June 13 to determine that the program was fit for him.

He'll finish his senior year playing for the West Jones High School Mustangs in Laurel, Mississippi. Cooley will attempt to help his team win a state championship before transitioning to college football. On3 has ranked Cooley as a four-star prospect ahead of the 2026 season.

247Sports reports that the Tigers have 13 players committed to joining next year's roster. Cooley's recruitment marks the third offensive tackle that has agreed to play for Kelly.

Offensive tackles Brysten Martinez and Emanuel Tucker are set to join the 2026 freshman class and are ranked four-star prospects by 247Sports. The Tigers' offensive line could be formidable next year with the three high school star players on the roster.

Has the LSU Tigers recruited top-five prospects for the 2026 season?

247Sports reports that the LSU Tigers have recruited two five-star prospects for the 2026 freshman class. Wide receiver Tristen Keys and edge rusher Trenton Henderson have committed to playing for coach Brian Kelly.

Keys made his decision on March 19 and will finish his senior year competing for the Hattiesburg High School Tigers in Mississippi. According to MaxPreps, Keys achieved 40 catches for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Henderson committed to Kelly's team on Wednesday after receiving offers from teams like the Texas Longhorns. The edge rusher accomplished 50 total tackles (12 solo), 10 sacks, and one fumble in his junior year for the Pensacola Catholic High School Catholic Crusaders in Florida.

