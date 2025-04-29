"Bro had a deeper voice at 6 than me at 13": Fans overjoyed with Arch Manning's viral dunking clip

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning turned 20 years old on Sunday. He received wishes from several but the best one came from his father, Cooper Manning.

Cooper posted a throwback video of Arch when he was six. In the clip, he asks Arch to show his hooping skills and dunk. The then-six-year-old Manning prodigy wasted no time flaunting his hooping skills and went on to make a splash with a thunderous dunk.

"Happy 21st Arch!" Cooper wrote.

Fans on the internet reacted to the post.

"I thought for a minute he was going to launch from chair and was VERY anxious 🤣🤣" one fan commented.

"Bro had a deeper voice at 6 than me at 13 🤯" another said.

"Awesome Dad & Sons moment. Good luck to y’all this year 🤘🏼" one fan wrote.

"He’s SIX in this video? Sounds like a 10 year old 😂" another added.

"Pretty impressive feat of athleticism for a 6 year old" one fan posted.

"Happy birthday to Arch" another commented.

There were also some who noticed the error made by Cooper in the caption. The father said Arch turned 21, but in fact, as per the record, Arch Manning turned 20, only, given he was born in 2005.

"Uhh I thought he was turning 20???" one fan asked.

"I thought he’s 20 today," another added.

Fan Reactions to Arch Manning's six-year-old clip.

Cooper Manning's key advice to Arch Manning on deciding college in NIL era

The NIL has completely changed the game in college football. Previously, student athletes used to decide on colleges based on suitability, ideology and familiarity. But in today's time, NIL money is dictating action, as more often than not, the young stars decide their colleges based on where they get paid more.

However, Cooper Manning advised his son to prefer likeability and peace over dollars.

“I always tell Arch, where are you going to be on Sunday nights when you’ve thrown three interceptions, got beat by the cross-town rivalry, your girlfriend broke up with you, you have two tests you haven’t studied for, it’s cloudy, and you’re homesick? Where are you still going to be relatively happy?” Cooper said via SI.

“If you can figure that out, you made the right choice. I wouldn’t let a short-term dollar amount dictate a career.”

According to Manning Sr., it's more important to identify the college where you can be happy for four years, as picking colleges for money is a "mistake".

Despite being on the bench for most of the time in the last two seasons for the Longhorns, Arch Manning leads all college athletes with $6.6 million NIL valuation, according to On3.

