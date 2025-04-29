Cute 6 Y/O Arch Manning's dunking clip with dad Cooper goes viral as Texas QB turns 21

Arch Manning celebrated his birthday on April 27. On this special occasion, his dad, Cooper Manning, shared a heartwarming post of his son on social media.

Cooper took a trip down memory lane to relive some of his memories with Arch Manning during his childhood. He shared an old video of the quarterback when he was still six years old.

In the clip, we see Arch proceed to say his name and age. He then shows off his basketball skills in the living room. The young Arch jumps over a chair and dunks the ball into the basket while his dad laughs behind the camera.

You can watch the heartwarming video below:

"Happy 21st Arch!" Cooper Manning wrote in the caption

Arch Manning began his high school football career with Isidore Newman in 2019. He became the team's first freshman starter after 40 years. The quarterback became the captain of the team during his final high school campaign. In the four years he played for Isidore Newman, Arch recorded 8539 yards and 115 TDs passing while rushing for 748 yards and 19 TDs (as per MaxPreps).

The quarterback then joined to play for the Texas Longhorns in 2023. In his freshman campaign, Arch served as the third-string option behind starter Quinn Ewers and backup Maalik Murphy. After Murphy transferred to Duke, he became Steve Sarkisian's backup option during the 2024 campaign.

Arch Manning saw limited time on the field last season. However, he got the opportunity to start a few games when Ewers was rehabilitating from an injury. The quarterback impressed fans with his dual-threat abilities and finished his sophomore year passing for 939 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

He is gearing up for his debut campaign as the Longhorns' starter this upcoming season.

Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning opt out for EA CFB 26 covershoot

Last year, we saw Quinn Ewers as the cover model for EA Sports College Football 25 alongside Travis Hunter and Donovan Edwards. However, it looks like two members of the Longhorns have opted out of the next game's photoshoot.

As per On3 Sports, Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian decided not to participate in the CFB 26 covershoot. It was scheduled to be hosted at the Rose Bowl, but the duo decided to remain in Austin.

Steve Sarkisian has not revealed the reason behind their decision to opt out of being a part of the game's cover. EA Sports also revealed that the next iteration of their college football game is scheduled to be released this year on July 10.

