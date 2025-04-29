"Bro worked his life for that day": Deion Sanders Jr. shuts down hate with stern message to fan calling Shedeur a 'distraction'

Deion Sanders Jr. has always had his brother Shedeur Sanders' back. After fans called out the quarterback for celebrating after being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL draft, Bucky jumped to his defense on Monday.

Firstly, Bucky corrected a post claiming that Shedeur was 'flexing' a $100,000 during his celebration party, saying it was $1 million, and a gift. Then he went to bat for his brother again, clapping back at those who called out the celebrations.

"In football everybody knows that you have 24 hours to celebrate.. after that it’s back to work. Bro worked his whole life for that day," Deion Sanders Jr. said.

Shedeur Sanders was the story of the weekend in Green Bay. The quarterback, once expected to be a top-five pick in the NFL draft, slid down to the fifth round, where he was finally selected by the Browns.

The Sanders family had a draft party since Thursday. Deion Sanders Jr. posted several videos of Shedeur rapping. On Monday, he also posted a behind-the-scenes video of the entire weekend, which included Sanders' reaction to the New York Giants' pick of Jaxson Dart, the Browns' selection of Shedeur, and Shilo Sanders signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ironically, Cleveland had taken a quarterback a round before, selecting Oregon's Dillon Gabriel. Sanders will now compete with Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for a spot in the Browns' quarterback depth chart.

While Deshaun Watson is still on the team, it's unknown if the team will consider him for the starting position this year after tearing his Achilles last season and having an underwhelming -and expensive- tenure with the team so far.

Former quarterback chimes in on Deion Sanders Jr. brother's draft slide

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms shared his views on Shedeur Sanders falling to the fifth round of the NFL draft this weekend. Simms, now an analyst for NBC Sports, believes the media's interpretation of Shedeur's draft position was mistaken.

“Too many people early on in the process — too many unqualified people — make qualifying statements. And it misleads the public. I’ve been saying for six weeks, don’t be surprised if [Sanders] falls,” Chris Simms said on Monday.

While Shedeur Sanders slipping out of the first round was mentioned as a possibility by some analysts, falling to the fifth round and being the sixth quarterback selected was one of the most surprising outcomes in the history of the draft.

