Brock Purdy's brother Chubba shares heartwarming photos of his brother's marriage celebrations

49ers QB Brock Purdy's brother Chubba recently transferred to the Nevada Wolf Pack. After spending the last two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Chubba will now see out his remaining collegiate career at Nevada. While he continues to prepare for the upcoming CFB season, he made a pit stop to be a part of his brother's special day.

In a recent Instagram story, Chubba Purdy shared a post by Brock Purdy's wife, Jenna Brandt, which depicted their recent wedding celebrations held in Des Moines, Iowa. The San Francisco 49ers QB got married to his long-term girlfriend after getting engaged back in July 2023.

Credits: Chubba Purdy's Instagram

Jenna Brandt shared a heartwarming post on the special occasion. The post contained several snaps of the couple looking like a million bucks as they get ready to transition into the next phase of their life. Jenna shared the post with a romantic caption.

"Best day of our lives. I get to call my best friend by HUSBAND for forever and ever!!!!". Jenna wrote in the caption.

The couple initially met back when they were students at Iowa State University. Purdy played college football for the Iowa State Cyclones while Jenna was herself a collegiate-level volleyball player.

When the 49ers QB popped the question back in July last year, he made sure to share pictures of the memorable moment through a post on Instagram. Here is how he captioned the post:

"My Jenna girl forever. I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe. I love you JB!"

Jenna has stood by Purdy like a rock throughout his NFL career. The former Iowa State QB earned the nickname 'Mr. Irrelevant' after being drafted last in the 2022 NFL draft by the 49ers. But in just his second season, the 24-year-old helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl, where they unfortunately lost to the Chiefs.

Brock Purdy's college career

The 24-year-old began his collegiate career as a third-string QB behind Kyle Kempt and Zeb Noland. He was named the starter after Kempt's injury and on account of Noland's performance leaving much to be desired. As a freshman, Purdy went on to record 2,250 passing yards and 16 TD passes for the Cyclones.

Brock Purdy spent the next three seasons as QB1 and helped Iowa State qualify for the bowl games in each season. During his four-season tenure, he went on to record a total of 12,170 passing yards and 81 TD passes before declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.

