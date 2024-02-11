San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy has come a long way in the NFL world. The 2022 NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant is now gearing up to lead the 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII in just his second year with them. Amidst all this success, Purdy still hasn't forgotten his college career and the beginning of his CFB journey in the Big 12 conference.

During a recent press conference ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII, Brock Purdy expressed his gratitude for having the chance to play Power 5 football in college in the Big 12 Conference.

He went on to talk about how the Big 12 conference gave him the platform to showcase his talents and that he will always be appreciative of the way his career started in college.

"I mean playing the Big 12 was awesome for me. You know, I was able to live our my lifelong dream of playing Power 5 football in the Big 12 conference. For me, there was nothing better man. I'm always going to be appreciative of what the Big 12 has done for me, giving me a platform to go and play."

Brock Purdy also went on to heap praise on his Super Bowl rival and former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes also spent three seasons with the Red Raiders in the Big 12 before he was drafted 10th overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. This will also be the second time in NFL history that two quarterbacks from the Big 12 face each other in a Super Bowl game.

"I mean obviously being able to play Patrick in the Super Bowl with him representing Texas Tech. I just think it's all pretty sweet. So, I'm very proud", Purdy said.

Brock Purdy's college career

Despite both Purdy and Mahomes being from the same conference, they did not play each other in college. This was because Purdy started his collegiate journey a year after Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs.

As a freshman at Iowa State, Brock Purdy was a third-string QB behind Kyle Kempt and Zeb Noland. But after Kempt got injured, the 24-year-old proved to be a better QB1 than Noland and was named the starting QB of the team.

Purdy remained the starter throughout his collegiate career for the Cyclones and went on to put up a record of 12,170 passing yards and 81 TD passes.

Which former Big 12 quarterback do you think will emerge victorious in this Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments below.

