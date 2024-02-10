While there’s much debate about Brock Purdy’s role within the San Francisco 49ers offense, some football fans tackled the lighter topic about his lookalikes. They pointed out that Purdy is the spitting image of Anna Frey.

For more context, Frey is a 16-year-old tennis player ranked 2,736th globally. She has participated in competitions like the Level One Winter Nationals. Resembling Purdy’s image and likeness scored her an invite from Six Star Pro Nutrition to watch Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

But while Purdy and Frey can be mistaken for siblings, they are not blood-related. However, his brother, Chubba, joined the fun by saying, “Anna Frey is going to the Super Bowl,” while filming the Niners quarterback after winning the NFC Championship over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Rittenhouse became a national topic when he shot three men using an AR-15-style rifle during the August 2020 civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest followed the shooting of Jacob Black by a police officer.

While Rittenhouse is from Illinois, he was in Wisconsin to join other armed Kenosha citizens who claimed to protect local businesses. Since he fatally shot two people, the prosecution claimed he was an active shooter. Conversely, the defense argued he acted in self-defense, or somebody would have killed him.

Eventually, the jury handed a not-guilty verdict on all homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment charges against him.

Aside from Frey and Rittenhouse, some football fans say Brock Purdy looks like Lee Harvey Oswald.

Brock Purdy is the underdog in the Super Bowl 58 quarterback showdown

Though sportsbooks have the San Francisco 49ers as slight favorites to win on February 11, Purdy’s credentials pale compared to Patrick Mahomes’ achievements.

This game will be the third Super Bowl appearance for Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ve won two, including Super Bowl 54 against the Niners. The Chiefs can become the first back-to-back champions since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots. Mahomes is also a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and two-time Super Bowl MVP.

However, Brock Purdy has helped San Francisco reach consecutive NFC Championship Games. This time, the 49ers are Super Bowl-bound after overhauling a 17-point first-half lead by the Detroit Lions.

The last pick of the 2022 NFL draft earned his first Pro Bowl selection this season after tallying 308 completions for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns.