Is Anna Frey related to Brock Purdy? Viral rumors debunked

A 16-year-old high school tennis player named Anna Trey has suddenly become well-known on social media because of her uncanny resemblance to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Social media users have responded to Anna's striking Purdy similarity with a plethora of jokes and videos.

Many have questioned whether Anna Frey and Brock Purdy are related because of their resemblance.

It is essential to clarify that Anna and Purdy are not related. They are two people from different backgrounds who like playing sports

Who is Anna Frey?

According to the ITF Junior Ranking, 16-year-old tennis player Anna Frey is ranked 2,736th in the world among the best junior tennis players.

Anna's participation in multiple contests, including the Level One Winter Nationals, has shown her dedication to the sport.

She has gained notoriety online in recent months since it was revealed that Anna resembles NFL quarterback Brock Purdy. She has made the most of her unexpected online celebrity status and has made good use of TikTok.

Anna now has over 670K TikTok followers as a result of her recent rise to stardom. She seems to be enjoying the Brock Purdy comparison from her videos, which she shares online, along with some of her dance moves.

Anna is the daughter of Tanner and Jennie Frey, and although her position in the family remains unknown, she was born into a family of five.

In contrast to what some have conjectured online, Anna Frey and Purdy are not related. She does, however, have a brother, Charles Frey, 17, who plays tennis at Farmington High School.

Does Brock Purdy have a sister?

Shawn and Carrie Purdy are parents of three children, the second of whom is Brock. Purdy has a younger brother named Chubba and an older sister named Whittney.

Whittney participated in collegiate softball when she was at Southeastern University. She has been spotted rooting for her brother with the rest of the Purdy family in the stands on a few occasions.

Brock's younger brother, Chubba Purdy, who plays football at Nebraska as well, began his high school career at Gilbert, Arizona's Perry High School.

The younger Purdy brother originally intended to play football for the Louisville Cardinals, but he later decided to enroll at Florida State instead of Louisville. He received a transfer to Nebraska in 2022. Like his brother, he hopes to play college football well enough to earn his way up to the NFL.