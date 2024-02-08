Brock Purdy endorsements: Complete list of $6,000,000 QB's brand deals

Brock Purdy's meteoric rise in the NFL has been nothing short of spectacular. In his first full season as a starter, the quarterback has impressively led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Notably, Purdy was the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He went on to become the 49ers' starting quarterback toward the end of the season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Since then, Purdy, who has a net worth of $6 million, has come a long way, making an impact both on and off the field. According to reports, Purdy has signed endorsement deals with Alaska Air (ALK), Toyota (TM) and Buffalo Wild Wings. However, the terms of his contract with the brands have not been made public.

Nonetheless, figures from multiple sources claim that Purdy makes around $500,000 from each of the brand deals.

As per Spotrac, Purdy signed a four-year, $3,737,008 contract with the 49ers in 2022. His deal includes a $77,008 signing bonus, and his average salary is $934,252 per year.

Interestingly, Purdy accounts for 0.4% of the 49ers' salary cap. which is the lowest of any starting quarterback at the Super Bowl.

A look at Brock Purdy's stats this season

Brock Purdy has been a revelation for the San Francisco 49ers this season. The quarterback completed 308 of 444 passes for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in the regular season, earning his first Pro Bowl honor.

He also rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns to propel San Francisco to a 12-5 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Purdy has continued his excellent run in the playoffs. In the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers, he completed 23 of 39 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown to help the 49ers record a 24-21 win.

The signal-caller threw for 267 yards and one touchdown on 20 passes in the NFC Conference championship game as San Francisco produced a stunning 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions.

Purdy and the 49ers lock horns with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.