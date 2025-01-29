Browns Insider shares his views on Giants’ interest in Shedeur Sanders after Cleveland representatives meet with CU star

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. He has met with several team representatives at the Shrine Bowl, and as a result, media members have started to speculate about which teams truly have an interest in him.

On Monday, Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi appeared on 'ESPN Cleveland' to talk about the Browns and which teams might be interested in Shedeur Sanders. Specifically, they talked about the New York Giants appearing to have a lot of interest in him because of how many people they sent to the Shrine Bowl to meet with him.

"Exactly. And who knows? Their (New York Giants) interest is probably genuine," Grossi said. "But if you're the Browns and you say, "So what we're not interested," or maybe you're say, "well we'll fool everyone and say we really like him." You want everyone to think you like him because you're in a position to trade the pick even if you don't like him." [7:30]

Tony Grossi then spoke about why he thinks it was an error from the Browns to not send head coach Kevin Stefanski to the Shrine Bowl to speak with Shedeur Sanders if that proves to be the case.

"That's why I said I think it's a big error if you didn't send your coach down there, and there's no evidence they did. I'm still waiting for confirmation but historically, Kevin never even goes to the Senior Bowl and we'll see if he goes this week."

Shedeur Sanders speaks about his relationship with the New York Giants

If the Cleveland Browns want to trade back with the second pick, one of the best trading partners for them could be the New York Giants. The Giants have the third pick and appear interested in Shedeur Sanders. The Giants reportedly sent a large crew of staff members to the Shrine Bowl to speak to Sanders. Sanders spoke about his relationship with the Giants ahead of the Shrine Bowl.

"It was very exciting, and we have a great relationship," Sanders said.

Tony Grossi thinks the best thing the Browns can do is convince the Giants that they are going to pick Sanders with the second pick. If they can convince the Giants that they have a serious interest in Sanders, the Giants could trade them a bigger package to acquire the pick. If the Giants do not think the Browns will take him, they can just wait to take him with the third pick.

