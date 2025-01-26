Bruce Feldman makes his stance clear on Ryan Day and Co. repeating their championship-winning heroics in 2025

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day led the Buckeyes to the national championship title in dominant fashion, smashing all opponents during a stunning run in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes overcame a spirited Notre Dame Fighting Irish team, 34-23, in the national championship game on Monday.

Despite the confetti barely settling, fans and analysts have already started to look forward to the 2025 college football season. During Saturday's "Rich Eisen Show," college football insider Bruce Feldman was not optimistic about Ryan Day's team repeating as national champions, as they will lose several veterans to the NFL (2:00).

"They have a lot of talent around, terrific running backs, the defense is so good. I mean, they will still be very good, I mean they're losing a boatload of outstanding college football players at all three levels. We talk a lot about Jack Sawyer and J.T.T (Tuimoloau) who have been there forever and Cody Simon for not just what he gives to the team but the sacrifice and the selflessness and all the things that become integral when you're gonna have a national title team."

Analyst drops Ryan Day's team to third in rankings

Despite being the reigning national champions, Ohio State coach Ryan Day will lose several players to the NFL Draft including stalwarts like quarterback Will Howard, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The Buckeyes will also face a battle to keep talented wide receiver Jeremiah Smith after On3 revealed on Thursday that an unnamed school has tapped the freshman to enter the transfer portal for an NIL offer of $4.5 million.

During Thursday's "Joel Klatt Show," analyst Joel Klatt dropped Day's Ohio State to third in his way-too-early rankings ahead of the 2025 college football season, due to the huge roster turnover the team will experience.

“The national champs will look a lot different next year, there’s no doubt," Klatt said. "But they’re still going to be an elite team, and they’ve still got two players specifically that I think could be the two best players on each side of the ball in the sport. … Hard to take a huge step back when you’ve got the best player in the sport on each side of the ball.”

The two teams ahead of Ryan Day's Ohio State are coach James Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions, who will return most of the team that reached the Orange Bowl, and the Texas Longhorns, who reached the Cotton Bowl Classic against the Buckeyes and will have minimal roster turnover.

