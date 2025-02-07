"Brutal": Fans crackup with Snoop Dogg's big swipe at Bill Belichick & GF Jordan Hudson at NFL Honors Red Carpet

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson became a target of Snoop Dogg's joke during his monologue at the 2025 NFL Honors. The North Carolina Tar Heels coach and Hudson have been dating for over two years.

On stage, Snoop Dogg talked about how the game of football and the NFL has changed over the years. While talking about the rise and decline of several teams and the evolving era, the rapper took a dig at Jordon Hudson's age, leaving the audience gasping in the Saneger Theater in New Orleans.

"I've been a football fan for a long long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember, what was it, Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media were left in splits with Snoop Dogg's joke about the 6x Super Bowl-winning coach's girlfriend.

"Brutal, one fan commented.

"Can't be mad at him, you brought her out in public knowing damn well you're old enough to be her grandfather," another fan said.

"I love Bill Belichick but that's hilarious! Wtg Snoop!," this fan said.

"What a comment lmao but that's classic Snoop," another fan wrote.

"She was ONE years old when the Patriots won their first Super Bowl, she was born this century and he, last century," this fan commented.

"Bill Belichick is with his granddaughter right?" one fan said.

Jordon Hudson was born in the year 2000. It was the same year when Bill Belichick left the Jets to become the new head coach of the New England Patriots. However, despite their age difference, the couple seem to enjoy each other's company and act as each other's pillar of support.

Jordon Hudson drops words of support for Bill Belichick during his book launch announcement

Belichick is set to begin his first collegiate campaign with UNC during the 2025 season. But ahead of his college coaching debut, the 6x Super Bowl winner is set to release his book called 'The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football' in May.

When Belichick made the launch announcement, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson took to social media to share some endearing words. Last Friday, she posted an Instagram story where she shared a heartwarming message for Belichick ahead of his book launch.

"Witnessing your growth this year has been both an honor and a blessing," Hudson wrote. "Just when I think you couldn't possibly impress me more than you already have, here you go again, impressing me. I love learning from you & I love, love loving you. Congratulations."

Credits: (Jordon Hudson's IG story)

Bill Belichick has already proven his worth and established himself as a legend during his five decades of coaching in the NFL. As he prepares to do the same with UNC, Jordon Hudson will continue cheering him on from the sidelines whilst focusing on her own career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback