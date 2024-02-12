Bryce Stanfield death: Furman defensive tackle dies at 21 after collapsing on field

Furman defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield died at the age of 21 on Friday.

Stanfield was on life support after a medical emergency on Wednesday morning during a workout at Furman University's Paladin Stadium. What exactly happened to him is still unknown, though.

Following the announcement of Stanfield's death, Furman coach Clay Hendrix released a statement through the school:

"We are heartbroken beyond measure with Bryce's sudden passing and ask that everyone, first and foremost, lift up his parents, Fred and Teri Stanfield, and their family, in prayer on this day and in the days ahead."

"There are so many more who are really hurting -- namely Bryce's teammates, coaches and staff, classmates, friends, and the entire Furman community and beyond. Bryce was an outstanding young man and an equally fine student, football player, and friend. He was so much a part of who we are as a program and school, and was pivotal in our success on the football field and through giving of his time in outreach to our community.

"In every sense he was the best representative we could have. His passing is one of the most difficult things Furman football has ever encountered, but our faith and so many wonderful memories Bryce provided us will help sustain us all in the days ahead."

Stanfield was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death at the Greenville Memorial Hospital while on life support after collapsing during a workout.

Bryce Stanfield's college career

Bryce Stanfield was a junior defensive tackle for Furman and played all 13 of the Paladins' games. Last season, he recorded 13 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Stanfield played 13 games in 2022 and recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks. In his first season at Furman, Bryce Stanfield played eight games, recording 19 tackles and three sacks.

Stanfield, raised in Acworth, Georgia, is a three-year letterman and a health sciences major