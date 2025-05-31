"Bryce Underwood is the main point": J.D. PicKell gets blunt about anonymous Big Ten coach's Michigan QB remarks

Ad

The 17-year-old freshman, Bryce Underwood, is expected to become the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2025 season. Veteran QB Alex Orji was predicted to start; however, he transferred to UNLV, leaving Sherrone Moore to make a rational call before the start of the 2025 season. A recent report by Athlon Sports quoted anonymous SEC and Big Ten coaches' comments on various players across the country. It stated that Bryce Underwood might be a standout prospect, but Michigan requires a running back in the Michigan locker room.

Reacting to this opinion, college football insider and On3's J.D. PicKell claimed that Michigan had sufficient talent to leap. There was a big void at the QB position, but that seems to have resolved with Underwood’s arrival.

“Are we not paying attention to what Michigan has gotten out of the hands of Alabama, who had a pretty decent, expert carry number during the time of Tuscaloosa, a highly rated recruit,” PicKell said on the On3 podcast on Thursday.

“You had Jordan Marshall who went ridiculous against Alabama in the bowl game. The whole thought behind that quote was, well, Michigan, they're still going to have the basic principles of, we punch in the mouth with the football, all those things. But make no mistake, it's still about Bryce Underwood like one you have backs to go with him. Let's make that very clear. Two, Bryce Underwood is the main point.

“And I've gone on record on this show and said, Listen, Bryce Underwood is going to be good. What else do you have around him to maximize him? That's not me saying you just dismiss Bryce Underwood and what he can mean to Michigan football here in 2025 Michigan football here. In 2025, he is still the main point for your success here next season,” he added.

J.D. PicKell says Bryce Underwood has what it takes to go deep into the playoff

While analyzing the current situation at Ann Arbor, J.D. PicKell claimed that after Orji's departure, Bryce Underwood could prove vital. In the current scenario, Michigan does not need a position manager to remain in place and play according to the tide, but someone who can make the right decisions and lead the pack.

Underwood could be a great option in that case, believes PicKell. He was a former No. 1 recruit in the country and a highly touted prospect to start for a program like Michigan in his freshman season. Last year, the Wolverines wrapped up with an 8-5 record and failed to make the playoffs. Things are expected to change this upcoming season.

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More