Bucs HC Todd Bowles makes feelings known about coaching Coach Prime’s son Shilo sanders

Shilo Sanders was not drafted in the 2025 NFL draft. However, a day after the event ended, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team's mini-camps have started, giving fans a chance to see how Shilo and the rest of the rookies are adapting to an NFL program. Shilo brings something to the Buccaneers the other rookies do not; Deion Sanders (Shilo's father) and the pressure he brings to any program.
On Friday, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media about coaching the son of the NFL Hall of Famer:
"You are always going to be a parent first and put your kids first. I've coached former players kids before so this is nothing new. Deion understands the game"
Bowles is unphased by the prospect of coaching Deion Sanders' son. He has done this before coaching the sons of other former players and is likely to do the same with Shilo as he did with them.
If it wasn't for Deion, there is a possibility that Shilo would not have even been considered as a potential undrafted free agent after a 2024 season that was mostly spent recovering from an injury.
Shilo is going to have to prove that he is more than just the son of Deion Sanders and work his way into the Tampa Bay squad.
What jersey number will Shilo Sanders wear with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced the jersey numbers their new players would be wearing.
However, while first round pick Emeka Egbuka was among those featured in this list, Shilo Sanders didn't.
It is likely that Sanders' status as an undrafted free agent is the reason why he was not included (the players that were included were all picked in the 2025 NFL draft).
This means that he may have to wait a little bit longer for Shilo Sanders' jersey number.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.