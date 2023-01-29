Bulldogs star Stetson Bennett's NFL future in jeopardy after being arrested over public intoxication charge

Georgia Bulldogs superstar quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, according to WFAA. The arrest happened around 6 AM and he was charged with public intoxication.

Police said a man was "banging on doors in the area" and, when officers responded, they found Bennett intoxicated. It's not clear if he was the man banging on doors when they arrived. He was taken to a city detention center and there's no confirmation if he's going to be released on Sunday.

The arrest hurts Bennett's chances of being drafted even further. Despite being a two-time national champion with Georgia, his draft stock was already low due to concerns about his size. Off-field issues for players with athletic flaws tend to be the nail in the coffin.

Bennett's final college football game was the 65-7 trouncing by the Bulldogs over the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff. The win gave Georgia its second straight national championship and fourth overall.

The quarterback and the university mourned the loss of offensive lineman Devin Willock days after the championship was won, as the player and a Bulldogs' staff member were killed in a car accident after a party thrown to celebrate the title.

Stetson Bennett's impressive college stats

The now-former Georgia quarterback ended the college season by breaking another school record. He now holds the most passing yards in a single season with 4,127, breaking Aaron Murray's record set in 2012.

He was the MVP for both national championship games won by Georgia. He was also part of the roster that lost the 2018 national championship game to Alabama in a walk-off touchdown. In 2022, he won the Burlsworth Award, given to the best walk-on college football player of the season.

He also holds conference accolades as he was named Second Team All-SEC in 2022 and won the MVP Award for the SEC Championship Game in 2022. Georgia beat LSU 50-30 in that game.

Throughout his entire career with the Bulldogs, the quarterback threw for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He became a starter in 2021 following JT Daniels' injury against the UAB Blazers and never looked back.

Though he'll likely start off low in the NFL, he'll always be remembered as one of the most accomplished college players in NCAA history.

