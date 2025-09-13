Cade Klubnik Heisman odds (UPDATED): Exploring Clemson QB's chances to win CFB's coveted honor after humiliating loss to GT

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had another mixed performance in the No. 12 Tigers' 24-21 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of college football action. The Tigers quarterback fumbled the ball in Clemson's first drive of the game, which set the tone for the team that trailed the Yellow Jackets 13-0 in the first half. Klubnik went 15-of-26 for 206 yards, resulting in one touchdown while adding 62 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown in the game. Still, he made costly mistakes, first fumbling the ball in the first quarter and then being picked off in the red zone and handing the momentum back to Georgia Tech in the third quarter. Before the season started, Klubnik was the third favorite (+900) to win the Heisman Trophy, behind LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier (+750) and Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning (+550) according to BetMGM. After his shaky start to the season, Klubnik's Heisman chances have taken a huge hit (+2000). Cade Klubnik defended by Dabo SwinneyCade Klubnik has gone 52-of-88 for 633 yards, resulting in three touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 59 rushing yards from 30 carries, resulting in one touchdown, further amplifying his shaky start to the season. During his weekly news conference before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney defended Klubnik's early-season struggles. He even compared him to former Tigers QB Deshaun Watson, who also had a sluggish start to the 2016 season before the team reached the national championship game and he was a Heisman Trophy finalist. “Everyone was baiting on Deshaun after two games, and people are doing the same with Cade. I’m not saying it’s the same situation, just similar early outcomes,” Dabo Swinney said.Before the season started, the Clemson Tigers were +900 favorites to reach the college football playoffs according to FanDuel, the same odds that Cade Klubnik had of winning the Heisman Trophy. During his postgame news conference, Swinney continued to defend his quarterback even as the Tigers fell to a 1-2 record.“He (Klubnik) competed his butt off and gave us a chance to win. Gutsy, gutsy drive (to tie the game). Big plays,” Swinney said.The Tigers face an uphill task to reach the ACC championship game, which punched their ticket to the college football playoffs last season. Despite Swinney's support, the much-maligned Cade Klubnik also faces an uphill task to even appear on the Heisman podium, let alone win the prestigious accolade.