Cade Klubnik Heisman odds (UPDATED): Exploring Clemson QB's chances to win CFB's coveted honor after humiliating loss to GT

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 13, 2025 21:41 GMT
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik and coach Dabo Swinney
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik and coach Dabo Swinney

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had another mixed performance in the No. 12 Tigers' 24-21 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of college football action. The Tigers quarterback fumbled the ball in Clemson's first drive of the game, which set the tone for the team that trailed the Yellow Jackets 13-0 in the first half.

Klubnik went 15-of-26 for 206 yards, resulting in one touchdown while adding 62 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown in the game. Still, he made costly mistakes, first fumbling the ball in the first quarter and then being picked off in the red zone and handing the momentum back to Georgia Tech in the third quarter.

Before the season started, Klubnik was the third favorite (+900) to win the Heisman Trophy, behind LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier (+750) and Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning (+550) according to BetMGM. After his shaky start to the season, Klubnik's Heisman chances have taken a huge hit (+2000).

also-read-trending Trending
Cade Klubnik defended by Dabo Swinney

Cade Klubnik has gone 52-of-88 for 633 yards, resulting in three touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 59 rushing yards from 30 carries, resulting in one touchdown, further amplifying his shaky start to the season.

During his weekly news conference before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney defended Klubnik's early-season struggles. He even compared him to former Tigers QB Deshaun Watson, who also had a sluggish start to the 2016 season before the team reached the national championship game and he was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

“Everyone was baiting on Deshaun after two games, and people are doing the same with Cade. I’m not saying it’s the same situation, just similar early outcomes,” Dabo Swinney said.

Before the season started, the Clemson Tigers were +900 favorites to reach the college football playoffs according to FanDuel, the same odds that Cade Klubnik had of winning the Heisman Trophy. During his postgame news conference, Swinney continued to defend his quarterback even as the Tigers fell to a 1-2 record.

“He (Klubnik) competed his butt off and gave us a chance to win. Gutsy, gutsy drive (to tie the game). Big plays,” Swinney said.

The Tigers face an uphill task to reach the ACC championship game, which punched their ticket to the college football playoffs last season. Despite Swinney's support, the much-maligned Cade Klubnik also faces an uphill task to even appear on the Heisman podium, let alone win the prestigious accolade.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

