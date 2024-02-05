"Caleb to Washington is in the works": CFB fans predict USC star's NFL team as former offensive analyst joins the Commanders

Is Caleb Williams to Washington a possibility? The college football world seems to have that opinion after the Washington Commanders announced a new hire to their coaching staff. Kliff Kingsbury is joining the NFL outfit as their new offensive coordinator.

Williams and Kingsbury have worked together before, as the new OC was an offensive analyst for the USC Trojans in the 2023 season. He replaces Eric Bienemy in the Commanders coaching setup, who spent the last season as both the OC and assistant head coach.

Here is the official announcement confirming Kliff Kingsbury as the new offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

The news gave fire to the theory of Caleb Williams in Washington. Fans used different techniques to convey the same message and it looks like the whole football world has a consensus that it is happening. Here are some reactions.

A fan predicted that Caleb Williams to Commanders is in the works.

These fans gave their cheeky reactions to the news.

Another fan used just one word to say that sending Caleb Williams to Washington might be an obvious choice.

According to this fan, the news brings two possible QB targets for the team.

Another fan sees the Commanders trading up for Williams.

This fan thinks that the new Commanders offensive coordinator would work well with Williams.

According to another fan, it is a great hire to bring the offense to a new age.

This fan thinks Caleb Williams is coming to Washington, but for a different reason.

It will be Kingsbury’s second stint in the NFL, having earlier been the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022. But it is his senior offensive analyst role for the USC Trojans in the 2023 season that has prompted Caleb Williams to Washington theory.

Is Caleb Williams to Washington possible?

Caleb Williams to Commanders is certainly possible but it would need some menuvering from the franchise to actually pull it off. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is a consensus first overall pick in this year's NFL draft. But the problem is that the pick belongs to the Chicago Bears as things stand.

The commanders will have to trade up a place or hope that the Bears intend to take someone else.

Williams has had a great college football career and has established himself as an elite QB choice. It would be interesting to see where he actually lands, all the speculations notwithstanding.

Is Caleb Williams to Commanders happening? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

