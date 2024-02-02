"Don't think there's anything that I can't do": Top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams makes bold Patrick Mahomes comparisons

Top NFL draft prospect Caleb Williams is causing a stir by linking himself with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. As a top-notch quarterback and the recipient of the 2022 Heisman Trophy, Caleb Williams believes he's as good as the Chiefs ace.

While appreciating the exceptional skill set of Mahomes, he asserted that he can mirror those feats in the game. In a fresh discussion with CBS Sports, Williams said:

"Everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do," Williams said. "I always said, even in high school, that I don't think there's anything obviously, it's special, but I don't think there's anything that I can't do that he's doing out there."

The USC quarterback has a thrilling college history. He threw 93 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and 10,082 yards in three seasons. Even with USC's less stellar 2023 season, he completed 68.6% of his passes for 3,633 yards across 12 games.

His versatility was evident in his 21 rushing touchdowns, as he recorded five or more touchdowns in 10 career games, a feat only surpassed by Patrick Mahomes in the College Football Playoff era.

Caleb Williams' USC journey

Caleb Williams' journey to the 2024 NFL Draft has not been without its controversies. While the quarterback is hailed as the top pick in his class, questions surfaced about his performance during the 2023 season.

Losses to Utah, Oregon and Notre Dame left many puzzled. In the game against Notre Dame, he threw for 200 yards and three interceptions.

However, despite the team's 8-5 record in 2023 compared to the previous year's 11-3, Williams showcased his talent. He completed 68.6% of his passes for 3,633 yards in 12 games.

The Chicago Bears' dilemma and interest in Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears could now be more eager to choose Caleb Williams with their No. 1 overall pick following a disappointing 7-10 season. Ex-Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron stepping in as new offensive coordinator increases the possibilities that the Bears may part ways with their third-year quarterback, Justin Fields.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated sees the move as a smart one for the Bears:

"This is a very unique opportunity with a very uniquely talented player, and that's a uniquely talented player you're going to have at a fraction of the cost it would take to keep Justin for the next three or four years."

The Bears' decision will undoubtedly shape their future, and the anticipation surrounding the draft day in Detroit adds another layer of excitement to Williams' potential NFL journey.