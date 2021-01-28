NFL Rumors: Seattle Seahawks are hiring Rams' Shane Waldron as new OC

The Seattle Seahawks didn't have to look far for their new offensive coordinator. In fact, they are plucking him from a divisional foe.

Seattle is hiring Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as its new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. ESPN first reported the news, citing a source.

Waldron has been with the Seahawks the past four seasons. Before that, he also worked with Rams head coach Sean McVay in Washington.

The 2017 Rams' coaching staff had four offensive coaches that have already gone on to become head coaches or offensive coordinators elsewhere: Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Greg Olson and now Shane Waldron.



Waldron has never called plays during his NFL career, but he boasts plenty of experience on the offensive side of the ball.

He entered the league as a New England Patriots intern in 2002, rejoining the franchise as an offensive quality control coach and later as a tight ends coach, after serving as a graduate assistant at the University of Notre Dame.

Waldron then had stints coaching in college and high school football, and even the USFL, before being hired by Washington. He was also the Rams' quarterbacks coach in 2019.

The Seahawks are hiring Waldron to replace Brian Schottenheimer, who parted ways with the franchise earlier this month.

Schottenheimer was Seattle's offensive coordinator for three seasons. His ouster came as a shock to many considering the team scored the most points in franchise history this season.

Seattle cited "philosophical differences" as the reason Schottenheimer was let go.

"Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years," the Seahawks said then in a statement. "Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways."

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a phenomenal season, throwing for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was the early favorite to win the league's MVP award.

Waldron also inherits other key pieces to Seattle's sensational offense, including wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, making up a menacing unit that is sure to keep producing multitudes of points.

Waldron's expected departure comes amid a slew of Rams personnel exits. Chief among them is former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, the Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach.

That makes it an even tougher task for McVay to replicate the magic the team ha hads during his initial seasons.

The Rams had an 11-5 record in his first year, then went 13-3 and advanced to the Super Bowl in his second, winning the NFC West both seasons.

While Los Angeles has still boasted winning seasons in the last two campaigns, that same success has eluded the team. The Rams haven't won the division, nor won more than 10 games in the past two years.