Caleb Williams is one of the top college football players at the moment. The USC Trojans star will be making his way to the NFL draft next year with prospects of him being the number one overall pick. But will he land the team of his choice?

The NFL draft leaves almost nothing in the hands of the player in terms of the team he goes to. But every college football player does have a dream destination they have in mind when they think of the NFL. Caleb Williams, too, once revealed the team he wishes to play for when he does step up to be a professional.

So, what are the teams that the USC star wishes to play for?

Caleb Williams and the NFL team he wants to play for

Caleb Williams is already a star. The reigning Heisman trophy winner has conquered almost everything at this stage and is ready to fulfill his NFL dream. And he might be the top pick in the 2024 draft. But he once revealed exactly the team he wants to play for and it is the Miami Dolphins.

"I like to be around younger coaches. I'd probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn't bad. That's probably my number one spot," Williams told the People magazine earlier this year.

The Trojans quarterback is still in his junior year and could opt out of the 2024 draft if he wishes to continue his college career. But if he does go pro, it's Mike McDaniel he wants to play for. Will he get his wish? Tough to say as the Dolphins are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. But who knows? Nobody thought he would win a Heisman as a Sophomore.

Shooting for a national championship

Caleb Williams has a perfect resume as a college football quarterback. He has already won the Heisman and could well be in for a repeat with the kind of performances he has put in this season. But there is one thing that is missing, a national championship.

Arizona USC Football: Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, evades the tackle attempt by Arizona defensive lineman Isaiah Ward during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Trojans are a formidable unit at the moment and hands-on favorites to win the Pac-12. And they have started the season as champions would do. Williams has led the Trojans to a perfect 6-0 record at the end of week 6. Could this be their year to dethrone the Georgia Bulldogs for a national championship?

Either way, the USC QB is one of the topmost prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. The only question is, where will he eventually land?