Caleb Williams is the next potential superstar in the world of football. The USC quarterback is tipped to be the first overall pick in next year's NFL draft. At present, he is tipping his hat to the style of another college football superstar who has made it to the big league.

Ray-Ray McCloud is a member of Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers. The former Clemson Tigers star uploaded his look in a very expensive and stylish outfit onto his social media. Williams has a one-word reaction to the wide receiver's fashion statement.

Caleb Williams has one word for Ray-Ray McCloud III's style

Ray-Ray McCloud III uploaded a stylish look on Instagram wearing a suit that is suitable for a man worth $5 million. He sent out a message to his fans as he stepped onto the field. The look is definitely dapper on the San Francisco 49ers player and worth turning heads for.

"Marchin' man Durtty, I know how to step," Mcloud wrote in the caption of the photo carousel.

The outfit was designed by Hector De Marquez, creative director of C.I.R, and instantly caught the attention of Caleb Williams. The USC Trojans star reshared the post on his Instagram story with a single-word message.

"Cray," Williams wrote in the story.

McCloud, the 2018 draft pick, hasn't really been able to establish himself in the NFL. The former Clemson Tigers star has bounced around the league. But Caleb Williams would surely be eyeing a better future.

An eye on the future

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy last season and still maintains a chance to repeat the feat this year. Despite recent setbacks for the Trojans that may affect their run, the quarterback is still anticipated to be the first pick in the 2024 draft. As he looks to the future, he has already begun to receive advice.

Emmanuel Acho wants Williams to sit out the rest of the season after USC went down to the Utah Utes last Saturday. According to him, the pros of sitting out outweigh the record of playing. It would supposedly be a business decision.

Williams has had a successful college career thus far, making it unlikely that he will opt not to play. However, the situation may change if his head coach, Lincoln Riley, decides to leave for the NFL.