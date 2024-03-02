Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is becoming the talk of the town as the 2024 NFL draft slowly inches closer. Williams went on to have an incredible collegiate career and established himself as a great quarterback, winning the 2022 Heisman Award.

But with the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine currently in full swing at Indianapolis, Williams decided to not throw at the Combine and focus on USC's Pro Day instead.

Furthermore, Caleb Williams recently caused a stir on social media. While talking to the media in Indianapolis, Williams said that he is confident in being drafted as the No.1 pick this year.

He further said that he does not need to "think of a Plan B" in case things don't turn out the way he expects them to be because he is confident in the energy, time and hard work he put into his game over the past few years:

"It's not a thought in my mind. I don't think that I am not going to be No.1. I think I put in all the hard work, all of the time, energy, effort into being that. I don't think of a Plan B. That's kind of how I do things in life. I don't think of a Plan B, stay on Plan A and then when things don't work out, find a way to make Plan A work", Williams said.

However, Caleb Williams' comment seemingly did not sit well with a few CFB fans on social media. Some fans started trolling and criticizing the former USC quarterback for what he said.

One fan even went on to say:

"He gonna cry in his mommy's arms when he loses to the lions."

Last season, while Caleb Williams could not replicate his Heisman-winning statistics, he still put up a decent performance despite the Trojans finishing with an 8-5 overall campaign. Williams went on to record 3,633 passing yards and 30 TD passes along with five interceptions in his final collegiate season.

Caleb Williams decides not to undergo medical tests at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Apart from the fact that Caleb Williams decided not to throw at the Combine, he also decided not to participate in medical examinations with the teams at Indianapolis. He went on to justify his exclusion by saying that he would be doing the medical tests during in-person team interviews and meets.

"I'll be doing the medical stuff, just not here at Indy. I'll be doing them at the team interviews. Not 32 teams can draft me. There is only one of me. So the teams that I go to for my visit, those teams will have the medical and that's it."

Do you think the 22-year-old can replicate his collegiate success in the NFL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

