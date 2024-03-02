Former USC QB Caleb Williams is regarded as a generational talent to transition into the NFL this year. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is projected to be the No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. At the same time, he also decided not to throw during this year's NFL scouting combine. But does the QB have a backup plan in case things don't work out according to his plans?

Well, Caleb Williams is not worried about himself not being the No.1 overall pick. While speaking at the NFL combine on Friday, he was questioned about what his plan of action would be if the Chicago Bears did not call his name at the top of the draft pick.

Williams responded by stating that this scenario had not crossed his mind even once. The reason behind that is that he is very confident in the hard work and effort he's put into his game during his collegiate career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Williams further said that he's the kind of a person who sticks to a single plan and finds solutions during the execution of that plan.

"It's not a thought in my mind. I don't think that I am not going to be the No.1. I think I put in all the hard work, all of the time, effort, energy into being that. I don't think of a Plan B, stay on Plan A and then when things don't work out, find a way to make Plan A work," he said.

Apart from not throwing at the combine, Williams also decided not to participate in the medical examinations. He went on to justify his exclusion by stating that he would get his medical done during his pro day and team interviews.

"I'll be doing the medical stuff, just not here in Indy. I'll be doing them at the team interviews," he said. "Not 32 teams can draft me. There is only one of me. So the teams that I go for my visit, those teams will have the medical and that's it."

Also Read: 3 new rule changes college football will likely adopt after recent leaders meet

Skip Bayless unimpressed with Caleb Williams' decision to dodge medical at the NFL combine

CFB analyst Skip Bayless unleashed his disappointment on Williams and his father, Carl, after the QB did not participate in the medicals with all the 32 teams at Indianapolis.

During a recent episode of the 'UNDISPUTED,' Bayless lashed out at Williams and his father, talking about how they are trying to bend the rules.

Expand Tweet

"Let's talk about the big-picture concept of 'I don't want to give you my medical records and I really don't wanna let any of you examine me. But I'll give in and maybe a few of you that I talk to, I'll let your doctors take a quick look at me'," Bayless said.

"This smacks coming from dad. This smacks of what Keyshawn and I talked about yesterday and the last three days here on the show. That father thinks son is so special, and I think he's pretty special, but he thinks he's so special that he can change the rules," he added.

While Caleb Williams sits out the 2024 NFL scouting combine, fans will eagerly wait to see his performance during USC's Pro Day.

Read More: Why is Caleb Williams not having medical exams at NFL Combine? Exploring possible reasons behind USC QB’s decision