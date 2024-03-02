Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams will skip the medical exams at the NFL Combine. This decision will make him the first player to do so since its beginning over 30 years ago.

When fans heard about this news, they were left confused. His refusal to participate in medical exams with all 32 NFL teams during the Indianapolis Scouting Combine also raised many eyebrows.

Not only did Caleb Williams take an unconventional route, but he also did not consent to share his medical records with the teams.

Despite many insiders believing that his move could set a precedent for many players in the future, fans seem to think otherwise.

"Dude got more ego than talent," a fan commented.

While another wrote:

"Most unlikeable prospect in years"

Image Credit: Sports Center and ESPN NFL Instagram Post

It was also reported that Williams' father, Carl Williams, asked agents to negotiate an ownership state with NFL teams. However, as per NFL rules, teams are strictly not allowed to offer current players ownership stakes as part of contracts.

Michael Irvin pins the blame on Caleb Williams' father for skipping medical evaluation

After getting to know about Williams' and his father's decision to skip the medical evaluation, the Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin decided to address the matter. When the former Cowboys WR appeared on Undisputed, he held the QB's father accountable for the decision.

“You better believe this may have something to do with dad,” Irvin said.

Expand Tweet

Being a clear contender for the first pick in this year's NFL draft, many believe there is no need to see a medical report. However, fans have concluded that Caleb Williams is either marching on his rhythm or showing displeasure, which gives increasing discontent among draft prospects concerning the duration and tedium of the medical evaluations.

Although the former Heisman Trophy winner will skip the medical tests, he remains a favorite among many as the number one overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

It will be interesting to see how things fare for Williams.

