California Football Injury Report ahead of Independence Bowl 2023: Updates on Ben Finley, Mateen Bhaghani and More

The California Golden Bears play the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Independence Bowl on Saturday at 9:15 p.m. ET.

California went 6-6 and beat UCLA as underdogs 33-7 in their final game of the season to become bowl-eligible. Heading into the bowl game, several key players won't be playing due to injuries or entering the transfer portal, so let's look at their status.

California Football Injury Report ahead of Independence Bowl

The California Golden Bears have multiple key players in the transfer portal but will have some of them available for the bowl game while others are dealing with injuries.

Ben Finley's update

Quarterback Ben Finley will be Cal's backup quarterback for the Independence Bowl despite being in the transfer portal.

Finley decided to remain with the Golden Bears for their bowl game, according to the depth chart released by Cal. He will back up Fernando Mendoza.

Mateen Bhaghani's update

Kicker Mateen Bhaghani was Cal's kicker but has entered the transfer portal. Bhaghani, though, will play in the Independence Bowl.

This season, Bhaghani went 8-of-9 for field goals, as his lone miss came on Oct. 14, ending the season making six straight. Bhaghani also went 27-for-27 on extra points.

Isaiah Ifanse's injury update

Cal running back Isaiah Ifanse is listed as questionable to play the Independence Bowl.

Ifanse missed the Golden Bears' final three games with an undisclosed injury. However, coach Justin Wilcox says Ifanse has a chance to play and is considered day-to-day. This season, Ifanse rushed for 365 yards on 70 carries and seven touchdowns.

Jaivian Thomas's injury update

Freshman running back Jaivian Thomas is expected to play after being hospitalized during Cal's Nov. 4 game against Oregon. What injury he's dealing with is uncertain. Thomas has rushed for 110 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.

Ethan Saunders's injury update

Defensive lineman Ethan Saunders will play the Independence Bowl after not playing since Sept. 2.

Saunders recorded two tackles in his lone game he played this season. In his career with Cal over four years, he has recorded 58 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Stanley Saole-McKenzie's injury update

Golden Bears defensive lineman Stanley Saole-McKenzie is questionable to play the Independence Bowl due to an undisclosed injury.

Saole-McKenzie hasn't played since Nov. 11, but in six games with Cal, he has recorded eight tackles.

