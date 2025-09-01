Calls mount for Kalen DeBoer's firing from longtime Alabama people after devastating loss to FSU, claims Paul Finebaum

The Alabama Crimson Tide started the 2025 season with high hopes but lost badly to Florida State in their first game on Sunday. This loss has put a lot of pressure on coach Kalen DeBoer.

Appearing on “Get Up” on Monday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said:

“It’ll be the easiest four hours of my life. They will be calling for his firing. That is not going to be a surprise. I’ve already heard from longtime Alabama people who say, ‘I want him out.’ A local columnist is already calling for his head. This is unprecedented.”

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

DeBoer replaced Nick Saban, who won six national championships with Alabama. DeBoer’s first season with the team in 2024 did not instill confidence in fans, as Alabama missed the College Football Playoff and lost its bowl game.

This year, the expectations from Alabama were higher. The Tide kept all their core players and recruited well. However, after Week 1’s showing, many were left disappointed.

“Let’s not forget, this was a national championship contender,” Finebaum said. “They have enormous talent. Probably the second most talented team roster wise in the country. But they looked soft. DeBoer looks clueless at times. It feels like a house of cards.”

Finebaum noted there are reasons Kalen DeBoer might stay in Tuscaloosa for a while, mainly because of his $70 million buyout clause.

How did Kalen DeBoer’s team fare against Florida State?

Alabama started strong with quarterback Ty Simpson leading a 75-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass to Josh Cuevas, taking an early 7-0 lead. Florida State then tied the game 7-7 after a 40-yard pass from Tommy Castellanos to Squirrel White and a 9-yard touchdown run by Castellanos.

Alabama’s offense had a hard time soon after, missing a long 53-yard field goal and facing heavy pressure on Simpson, who was sacked multiple times. Florida State was able to convert important third downs and break through Alabama’s defense. The Seminoles took control before halftime with a 32-yard touchdown run by Micahi Danzy and a 45-yard field goal by Jake Weinberg, leading 17-7 at the break.

In the second half, Florida State extended their advantage to 24-7 after a 64-yard pass set up a touchdown by Caziah Holmes. Alabama’s wide receiver Ryan Williams left the game with an injury but returned to help set up a 40-yard field goal, cutting the deficit to 24-10.

Alabama then scored a touchdown but a responding TD run by Gavin Sawchuk, pushed the Seminoles’ lead to 31-17 and an eventual win.

