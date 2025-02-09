Cam Newton has 1-word reaction to Travis Hunter's hilarious revelation about meeting him

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is gearing up for the upcoming NFL draft in April. Amid his NFL draft preparations, Hunter is currently in New Orleans for Super Bowl week. He also continues to be in the spotlight as he has a mobile setup for his podcast on YouTube called the 'Travis Hunter Show'.

On Friday, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner had Cam Newton on the set of his eponymous show. During their conversation, Travis Hunter was questioned about his first impression when he met with Newton.

"Bruh he tall as hell," Hunter said.

Netwon, who stands at 6-foot-5, took to the comment section of the show's clip of that exchange on Instagram and sent a one-word reaction to Hunter talking about his first impressions of him.

Travis Hunter also shared how the 2010 Heisman winner made an impact on him.

"He gave me that little pep talk just like that. And my dad was there. That's was probably the only 7 on 7 (football tournament) my dad came to. But I always wanted to play for his team. We do like a little pregame thing where they get everybody hyped. So I was like, bruh I got to be a part of that."

Hunter's mother Ferrante Edmonds talked about their first meeting with Cam Newton during an interview with BiggDoggChico. She said that Newton invited her son to be on his team for the 7-on-7 football tourney in Atlanta and that it was one of the best decisions of his life.

"And my son, from that day, he made a decision. 'Hey, I'm gonna play with Cam'. I was behind him with his decision that he made, and that turned out to be the best thing for him," Edmonds said.

Cam Newton gives Travis Hunter a reality check on potentially being the No.1 overall pick in the draft

Several draft experts believe that Travis Hunter possesses the talent to be the first overall pick in April, possibly beating out quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Last December, the two-way star talked about his hope of being the No.1 pick.

But on Friday, Newton, who was the No.1 pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft, gave Hunter a harsh dose of reality talking about what it's like to be the first overall pick.

"You're the top pick because that was the worst team in the NFL the year before," Newton said. "You could potentially be the first pick. But you have no way of impacting the game like a quarterback does. You can lock down a No.1 receiver, you can make impact plays on offense all you want, but it's still not like a quarterback."

There is a lot of interest surrounding Travis Hunter's draft situation. It will be interesting to see if any of the top three teams in the draft decide to acquire the two-way star instead of a quarterback in April.

