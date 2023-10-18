Cam Rising injury update: Latest on the Utah Utes QB for CFB Week 8

Cam Rising had the best season of his college career last season. However, he tore his ACL against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl. While Rising appeared to be on track to return early in the 2023 season, he has yet to make his season debut as Week 8 nears.

The status of the 2021 first-team All-Pac-12 quarterback remains unclear ahead of the Utah Utes matchup with the USC Trojans. Utes coach Kyle Whittingham revealed that they are operating on a week-to-week basis when it comes to the availability of Cam Rising, as well as tight end Brant Kuithe, stating:

"It's just a situation where we are just waiting week after week for the thumbs up. Here we are at the midpoint, so I don't want to say the clock is ticking, but we'd love to have either or both of those guys back as soon as possible. Again, it's just a waiting game. We're waiting for the go-ahead."

Whittingham did add that medical redshirts are a possibility for both players, noting:

"Not yet. Medical redshirts now- where it used to be in years past if you voluntarily redshirted and then had an injury, you didn't get the year back. Now, you can get it back no matter why you redshirted in the past. I shouldn't say no matter what- they call it a coach's decision which every redshirt is a coach's decision. It is a possibility, but it hasn't been talked about at length or in detail, but that is certainly one way this thing could break. We'll see what happens." [h/t KSL Sports]

While Cam Rising is already in his sixth season at the college level, he could return next season if he does not see the field in 2023. Despite this, it is unclear if he will play this weekend.

What production have the Utah Utes gotten under center in Cam Rising's absence?

The No.14-ranked Utah Utes are 5-1. However, they have not gotten much from the quarterback position this season. Utah ranks 114th out of 133 teams in the nation in scoring offense and 122nd in passing offense.

While their defense has been elite, ranking fifth in scoring defense, three of their next four matchups will come against ranked opponents with elite offenses. The Utes must emerge from this stretch without a loss if they want to make a serious run at the College Football Playoff. They will likely need Cam Rising back in the lineup to do so.