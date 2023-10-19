Riley Leonard injury update: Duke football coach Mike Elko provides latest on availability vs FSU

The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils have spent a lot of time without their QB1 Riley Leonard this season. He was injured against Notre Dame in September and hasn't seen the field since. Will he be able to play again this season?

This question arises as the Blue Devils ready themselves for a big test against No. 4 Florida State in week 8. The fans wouldn't want to go into the game with their best asset on the sidelines. Head coach Mike Elko has the latest update on Leonard's condition and what he said was really eye-popping.

Here is the latest injury update on Riley Leonard and his availability against FSU.

Latest injury update on Riley Leonard

According to the Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko, there is a chance Leonard Riley will come back fit for the clash against Florida State on Saturday. But he doesn't want to rush things and will only consider playing him if the quarterback is fully fit on game day. Elko doesn't want to aggravate the injury and lose his best player for another long period in such a crucial phase of the season.

“I've said this to everybody, we will not put him in position to put that ankle at risk. But I do think there is a chance we're able to get him back healthy on Saturday and able to be playing at the level he's capable of playing,” Elko said on the Coach Elko Radio show.

Leonard suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss against Notre Dame and has been out since. Duke had a bye week in that period so they have played just one game since then with freshman Henry Belin under center. But his performance against North Carolina State left a lot to be desired.

Difficult to fill the boots

Riley Leonard is a genuine two-way threat who keeps the opposition defenses guessing. He has shown great arm power when he has had to throw the ball with 912 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. And his run game has yielded 326 yards while finding himself in the endzone four times on foot.

Henry Belin got a chance in Leonard's absence but couldn't do much with the ball even though Duke went on to win against NC State.

The 5-1 Duke will want to bring back their QB1 against a much higher-ranked FSU to keep their great start of the season intact. Will Riley Leonard play in week 8? And will they be able to one-up the number 4 team in the country?