Cameron Watts injury update: What happened to Texas Tech DB?

Senior defensive back Cameron Watts has been playing well this season but suffered a devastating injury on Friday night in the game against the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns that forced him to be carted off the field.

Watts has not been on the field too much this season and has recorded seven total tackles (three solo, four assisted) but has appeared more on special teams, which is where the injury took place.

The updates seem to be as positive as we could hope for after an injury of this magnitude. Let's talk about what the injury was and the most recent updates on Cameron Watts after his injury suffered during Week 13 of the regular season.

What happened to Cameron Watts?

Defensive back Cameron Watts collided with a teammate in the third quarter of yesterday's game against the Texas Longhorns during a punt return. He went to make an attempted tackle on wide receiver Xavier Worthy but ran into teammate Nehemiah Martinez with his helmet and went to the turf before being carted off.

The medical team stabilized him before placing him on a stretcher. The crowd went deafeningly silent as the medical team loaded him on the cart. One major aspect was the fact that the ABC broadcast stated Watts was moving his arms after suffering the injury, which is a great sign.

Cameron Watts injury update

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been very forthcoming with the news about Cameron Watts, which is always good with injuries of this magnitude. A Texas Tech athletics spokesperson spoke to reporters and said Watts was checking out fine and was expected to fly with his teammates home after the game on Friday night.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire stated the Watts were suffering from neck pain after the injury but there are fortunately no other worrisome signs at the moment.

The fifth-year senior was released from the Dell Seton Medical Center late Friday night and traveled home with the team, which is a great sign for him going forward.

With the Texas Tech Red Raiders officially being eligible for a bowl game, it will be interesting to see how Watts' status is for that game. If there is only pain and no structural injuries, there is a possibility that he is able to play in that game in a few weeks, but we are still a ways away from knowing what his status will be.