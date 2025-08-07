  • home icon
  • "Can't change who I am": Teddy Bridgewater gives blunt take about Miami Northwestern suspension after signing with Buccaneers

"Can't change who I am": Teddy Bridgewater gives blunt take about Miami Northwestern suspension after signing with Buccaneers

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 07, 2025 16:52 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Newly signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn't hold back when discussing his suspension from his head coaching responsibilities with Miami Northwestern.

Bridgewater was suspended after it was discovered that he was providing players with impermissible benefits. Those included Uber rides, meals, and even recovery services. The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback funded all of this himself. He eventually resigned from his position as the team's head coach before signing with Tampa Bay yesterday.

Speaking to the media, Bridgewater explained he was simply trying to protect his players. He added that he can't change who he is as a person, and providing those services to his young players is simply in his DNA.

“Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood. Things can happen when kids are walking home. I was just trying to protect them," Bridgewater said according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.
“I can’t change who I am. … I know what it’s like to walk those halls at Miami Northwestern and to have your stomach growling and rumbling at 12:00 in the afternoon because you didn’t have any lunch money or you don’t get the free lunch.”
Bridgewater became the head coach for Miami Northwestern High School in 2023 shortly after retiring from the NFL. In his first season with the team, he helped the program win the Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state title.

Teddy Bridgewater set to back up Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Bridgewater hasn't played in the NFL since his brief stint with the Detroit Lions back in 2023. He had initially retired from playing to pursue coaching. However, with his Miami Northwestern days now behind him, Bridgewater has returned to the NFL gridiron.

He'll serve as the backup quarterback to Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was able to help Tampa Bay to a playoff appearance last season, making it to the Divisional Round, in which they were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa Bay gave the Eagles their closest game of their playoff run, and has added even more weapons on the offensive side of the ball since.

Bridgewater, who does have some playoff experience from his days with the Vikings, will be a formidable backup for Mayfield in a worst-case scenario event. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open up their regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 7 in Week One.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

