Deion Sanders Jr. is having none of it when it comes to people criticizing him for the life choices he's made. Unlike Hall of Famer Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' other sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, who've followed their father to build a football career, Deion Jr. has chosen the camera lens as his professional calling.

Taking to X to bash his critics, Deion Jr. wrote in a now-deleted post:

"Listen… can’t nobody bully me out of living my mf life. I promise you I won’t be on my death bed thinking of all the things I should’ve done, that I didn’t do because I was scared of what these h*e a*s people on the internet would say."

There was a time when Deion Jr., also known as "Bucky" among family and friends, played football under his father's guidance at Jackson State University, but he soon realized that football wasn't for him.

Deion Jr. has his own media firm, "Well Off Media," bringing fans up-close and behind-the-scenes moments of his family's life and media coverage of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders Jr. angry at Yahoo Sports

Bucky didn’t hold back his fury toward Yahoo Sports over what he saw as an attempt to smear his father, Coach Prime. Yahoo Sports apparently used Deion Sanders’ photo in its Instagram post while reporting that the Colorado Buffaloes have gone draft-less for three straight years.

But here's the kicker—it's only been one year with Coach Prime at the helm. Deion Sanders Jr. didn't let it slide and slammed Yahoo Sports in an Instagram story, writing:

“When you become bigger than Yahoo... now Yahoo sports clout chasing.”

While the 2024 NFL draft didn't shower Colorado with picks, some former Buffaloes found UDFA opportunities. Wide receiver Xavier Weaver snagged a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, while linebacker Derrick McLendon landed with the Carolina Panthers. Leonard Payne Jr., a defensive lineman, secured his spot with the Miami Dolphins.

Coming back to the NFL draft, the Buffs' fortunes are set to change with star quarterback Shedeur Sanders being projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. If he claims the spot, he'll etch his name in CU history as the sole top pick.

