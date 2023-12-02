"Can’t wait to watch" - Injured FSU QB Jordan Travis drops pre-game reaction for ACC championship matchup

In an era where college football players often opt for transfer portals and early exits to the NFL, Jordan Travis has been a rare beacon of loyalty at Florida State since 2019.

As the Seminoles surged to a 12-0 record, Travis, the quarterback who played a pivotal role in their journey, suffered a season-ending leg injury, casting a shadow over the team's Atlantic Coast Conference championship aspirations.

In a heartfelt interview with ESPN’s "College GameDay," Travis shared his thoughts on the upcoming ACC championship game against Louisville and the unexpected turn his football journey has taken.

With Travis sidelined, the Seminoles faced a quarterback quandary. Tate Rodemaker, the backup quarterback, stepped into the limelight after Travis' injury, guiding the team to crucial victories over rivals.

Travis expressed confidence in the team and his excitement for the matchup, saying:

"Can't wait to watch."

"I talk to them every single day and texted both of them last night," Travis said, "'I can't wait to watch you go out and perform.' I know who they are and what kind of players they are and how much they want to win. I mean, that's the biggest thing about this quarterback room."

However, Rodemaker's availability for the ACC championship game remains uncertain due to a concussion sustained in FSU's previous outing.

In the event Rodemaker can't play, the responsibility falls on the shoulders of third-stringer Brock Glenn, a relative unknown with minimal game experience.

Jordan Travis' resilience and gameday spirit

During his appearance on "College GameDay," Jordan Travis displayed resilience and a positive spirit despite the adversity. With a smile on his face, he expressed gratitude for the support of his family, teammates, coaches and fans.

His presence on the sideline, though unable to play, exemplifies a spirit undeterred by setbacks, reflecting the true essence of a team player.

"I feel amazing. … I have a smile on my face always," Travis said. "I’m blessed, man. My family is here, I’m here with my team, my coaches, and the best fans in the world. I’m grateful to be here."

The unforeseen hurdle and confidence in the QB room

Jordan Travis, a redshirt senior and a fixture in the Seminoles' lineup, faced a sudden and devastating setback during a game against North Alabama, resulting in a season-ending leg injury.

The injury, occurring just before the ACC championship game, abruptly concluded Travis' college football career, leaving a significant void in the Seminoles' lineup as they aimed for ACC glory.

Also, despite the uncertainty, Jordan Travis expressed unwavering confidence in his quarterback comrades, Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn. Describing them as his "best friends," Travis conveyed his belief in their abilities and their shared commitment to winning.

Drawing from their practice and film room performances, he highlighted the qualities that define their quarterback room: leadership, toughness and a hunger for success.

"That’s the biggest thing about this quarterback room, we always talk about winning, being a leader, the toughness. And those guys do a great job with that, so I have all the faith in the world in them," Jordan Travis said.

Florida State vs Louisville is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and will be broadcast live on the ABC Network.