"Can't wait to witness out Pro Day": Coach Prime pens warm note for son Shilo before highly anticipated Colorado showdown

Both of Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, are declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. While the former is considered a top-three pick, Shilo will have a much tougher path in the league. Several experts project him to be a late seven-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

Despite this, Deion Sanders continues to hype up his defensive back son. Shilo was not even invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. However, he has been working and training for the past few weeks to improve his draft stock during the Big 12 Pro Day.

Ahead of the DB workouts on Thursday, Coach Prime shared a post on Instagram of Shilo Sanders. In the post, he shared a series of photos posing with him while showcasing the strong father-son bond they share. The Colorado head coach accompanied the post with a heartfelt message for his son.

"shilosanders I'm so PROUD of the work you're putting in son. I can't wait to witness our PRO-DAY here," Deion Sanders wrote.

Despite the excitement and training, NFL draft analyst Malik Boynton reported that Shilo Sanders did not participate in the workouts during the Big 12 Pro Day. The reason behind this decision was not disclosed to the public.

Apart from him, Shedeur Sanders and 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter skipped the Pro Day workouts as well. Coach Prime does have the CU Football Showcase planned for Apr. 4. It will be attended by representatives of various NFL teams, so these players might take to the field one last time before the draft.

Coach Prime hilariously roasts 'T-Step' celebration during the Big 12 Pro Day

It looks like Deion Sanders is not a big fan of the T-step dance celebration. During an interview with NFL Network at the Big 12 Pro Day on Thursday, he decided to show why the celebration is "stupid."

In the hilarious video that has now gone viral on social media, Coach Prime did the T-step himself alongside analyst Bucky Brooks. He then ridiculed the celebration that left Brooks in splits.

"Let me teach you real quick how stupid the T-step is," Coach Prime said. "Now, Bucky help me first, we're gonna walk backwards and then we're going to walk forward. Why did you not T-step?"

"Ok, now let me show you how stupid that is. Look, I'm gonna walk backwards and I'm gonna walk forwards. Who does that? What fool does that? What idiot does that?"

Deion Sanders did not have a signature celebration during his playing days in the NFL. However, he always had energetic celebrations when scoring a touchdown. His son Shedeur, on the other hand, has his own signature celebration called the 'watch flex', which went viral during the 2023 season.

