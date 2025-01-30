Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma intrigues CFB world during Senior Bowl

NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared insight into how scouts feel about Taylor Elgersma for the 2025 NFL draft. On Saturday, the former Laurier Golden Hawks quarterback will participate in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

On TSN on Tuesday, Garafolo talked about how the Canadian player is doing in practice in front of scouts.

"He's got the makeup," he said (Timestamp: 4:52). "He's got the tools. He is working with David Morris, who has worked with a number of key draft-eligible players – Drake Maye last year, among some other ones – so he is working with some of the best here to refine his skills."

The NFL insider noted that Elgersma is still getting used to the football. Garafolo described the American footballs as girthier than the ones the quarterback used in Canada. However, he is doing well and has generated intrigue from the scouts attending Senior Bowl practices.

"So far, off to a good start with regard to his practice and his performance here in Mobile, from what I understand from a couple of evaluators," Garafolo said (Timestamp: 5:19). "So, they are going to watch him throughout the week and see how he does in the game here, but he's certainly got the makeup.

"The chance to be on a roster, the chance to be on a 90-man roster and make a statement to be potentially on a 53-man roster one day. So, he is an intriguing prospect for sure."

He added that Elgersma needs to continue playing well for the rest of the week to increase his chances of getting picked in the 2025 NFL draft.

"Just been embracing it all": Taylor Elgersma shares how he's adjusting to the football during the Senior Bowl practices

On Tuesday, Taylor Elgersma spoke with NFL Network about practicing for the Senior Bowl and adjusting to the size of the football. He said it's different from what he's used to, but he is having fun adapting.

"I spent a lot of time in quarterback country down in Birmingham, Alabama, and worked on some of those differences in the game, you know?" Elgersma said (Timestamp: 0:54).

"Technique, working under center, ball size, you know? Eleven guys on the field. It's all different for me, but, you know, it's been fun. I enjoy learning about the game and enjoying learning about the schemes, so, I just been embracing it all."

Elgersma completed 275 passes for 4,011 yards and 34 touchdowns in his final season with the Golden Hawks. He enters a competitive draft class with talented quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Riley Leonard. Mike Garafolo's comments are a good sign that he is on the radar of NFL teams.

