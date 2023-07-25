Carlee Russell's BF Thomar Simmons references Jalen Hurts: Latest on the Alabama kidnapping controversy & how the former Crimson Tide QB fits in

Jalen Hurts had a star collegiate career for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners. But the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up was mentioned by Thomar Simmons, the boyfriend of Carlee Russell.

Russell disappeared from Hoover, Alabama, on July 13, after calling the police claiming that there was a toddler walking on the side of the highway. She resurfaced at her parents home two days after her disappearance.

Local authorities, however, have claimed that they have been unable to verify whether or not she was kidnapped or there was a toddler on the highway. They have alleged that Russell had Google searches leading up to her disappearance that led them to believe the incident may have been staged.

How is Jalen Hurts connected to Carlee Russell and Thomar Simmons?

Thomar Simmons has wiped his Instagram account of any connection to Carlee Russell following allegations that she may have faked her disappearance. He has, however, left up a post referencing Jalen Hurts. The image features himself at Times Square in New York, captioned:

"Like I'm Jalen Hurts put on for Bama 🐘 I talk with a country grammar🗽"

Check out Thomar Simmons' Instagram post below:

How did Jalen Hurts perform in his college football career?

Jalen Hurts joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class. He took over the starting quarterback role midway through his true freshman season.

Hurts threw for 2,780 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 62.8% of his passes while adding 954 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 191 carries. Hurts was named First-Team All-SEC, SEC Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year.

As a sophomore, he threw for 2,081 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception while completing 60.4% of his passes. Hurts ran for 855 yards and eight touchdowns on 154 carries. He was benched midway through the College Football Playoff National Championship, however, the Crimson Tide were able to emerge as champions.

Hurts played sparingly as a junior in 2018, finishing with 765 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed 72.9% of his passes while adding 167 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. Following the season, he joined the Oklahoma Sooners via the transfer portal.

Hurts threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 69.7% of his passes in his lone season as a Sooner. He ran for 1298 yards and 20 touchdowns on 233 carries. Hurts finished second in Heisman voting, however, he was named First-Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

