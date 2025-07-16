Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, shows off confident looks in brown mini dress on riverside, shares warm photodump via IG

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, has gone viral on social media for sharing a series of photos in Miami, Florida.
In the snippets, Beck is seen donning a brown mini dress with a picturesque backdrop. She accompanied the dress with a few accessories and paired it with black boots while showing off her blonde bob-cut hair.
Kylie captioned her post:
"Throwing fits left & right"
While Carson Beck was with the Georgia Bulldogs, his sister was athletic in her own way. Kylie was a part of the Bulldogs cheerleading squad.
Beck spent the past two seasons as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback. During the 2024 campaign, he helped them to an SEC title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs, but their hopes of competing for the national championship were crushed by Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.
In January, Beck announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and joined the Miami Hurricanes as Cam Ward's replacement, who joined the Titans as the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
A few days later, Kylie announced her decision to leave Georgia. However, last month, she shared an Instagram story that she's a "dawg for 2 more years", indicating her plans on returning to continue her education at UGA.
Carson Beck's sister shares photodump from cruise vacation with family
Amid his preparations for his debut with the Miami Hurricanes, Carson Beck is taking some time off to spend time with his family.
Last Friday, his sister, Kylie Beck, highlighted a fun cruise trip she took with her family. She was seen posing with the quarterback while showcasing the activities they. In one of the snippets, Kylie and Carson enjoyed the sunset across the ocean line.
"Last weekend: the Gist," Kylie wrote.
Last season, under Cam Ward, the Hurricanes finished 10-3. Fans will hope that Carson Beck can help them compete for the conference title this upcoming season. They kick off their campaign against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.
