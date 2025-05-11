CBS Sports analyst speculates Mike Norvell could potentially lead FSU to ACC title game

Mike Norvell and FSU experienced a phenomenal drop-off in the 2024 college football season. The program went from a 13–1 record in 2023 to a shocking 2-10 record in the 2024 campaign.

The Seminoles lost games against every ranked opponent they faced, and several teams that you'd expect them to beat. Their only wins in the nightmarish campaign were against the California Golden Bears and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

However, ahead of the 2025 season, CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson believes that there's a chance Mike Norvell could potentially lead the Seminoles to the ACC title game. According to The Sporting News, Barrie said,

"No one is mentioning Florida State as a title contender at the moment, but a quick glance at the ACC schedule shows just two fixtures (Clemson, Miami) where the Seminoles will need to play above their talent level to win."

He continued,

"If Florida State can knock off one of those rivals and run the table against their other six conference opponents, it could be in the picture for a spot in Charlotte at the end of the season.”

The ACC is wide open and the Seminoles remain one of the bigger sides in the conference. Norvell is an elite head coach, and it'll be foolhardy to count him out.

What's next for Mike Norvell and FSU?

Mike Norvell has been a collegiate football head coach for almost a decade, and last season was by far his worst in the HC role. The Seminoles' season was torpedoed stunningly after a year in which numerous fans and analysts felt robbed of a chance to compete for a national championship.

The Seminoles endured a three-game losing streak before their first victory of the season. They endured another after that, with the next being a six-game losing streak before their last win of the season. FSU was out of bowl game contention long before the final snap of the regular season.

Mike Norvell will now look to banish the memories of 2024 and guide FSU to a potential ACC title push. Such a victory would not only secure his job but also give the Seminoles the opportunity to compete in the expanded college football playoffs. At that point, anything can happen, with a national championship win just a couple of victories away.

