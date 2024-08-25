"Ce-Momma baby": Coach Prime's ex-wife Carolyn Chambers shows love to daughter Deiondra Sanders' newborn in her latest IG story

Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, recently gave birth to her first child along with her fiance Jacquees. As the Sanders family wholeheartedly welcomes their new member, Coach Prime's ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, is also celebrating her daughter's first child with a lot of gratitude and excitement.

Carolyn was married to Deion Sanders from 1989 to 1998 and has two children with him, daughter, Deiondra Sanders and son, Deion Sanders Jr. Being overjoyed with the honor of becoming a grandmother, she took to social media to share a snippet with Baby Que.

In the photo, Carolyn is holding her grandson in her arms while comforting him.

"Ce-Momma Baby," Carolyn wrote in the caption.

Credits: Carolyn Chambers' Instagram

Deiondra Sanders announced that she was going to be a mother back in March. She shared her entire pregnancy with her fans on social media, including all the ups and downs along the way. Her boyfriend Jacquees asked her hand for marriage during last month's baby shower as the couple began a new journey together.

During Coach Prime's birthday on August 9, Deiondra Sanders gave him the gift of being a grandfather. She successfully delivered Baby Que without any complications as her fiance and family members stood by her at the hospital, giving her all the love and support she needed.

Deiondra Sanders shares snippets of her new journey in the world of motherhood

Coach Prime's eldest daughter took to Instagram to share photos of her new life as a mother. In the photos, Deiondra is cuddling with her son, Baby Que, and in the next image, Jacquees is feeding his son beside Deiondra.

"Mommy mode on," Deiondra wrote in the caption.

As Deion Sanders begins a new chapter in the Big 12 with Colorado, he will have Baby Que join his family to cheer him on from the sidelines.

