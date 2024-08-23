Colorado coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, gave birth to her firstborn child with R&B artist Jacquees. The news was first broken by the charismatic coach during a news conference.

Deiondra has taken fans through her pregnancy journey, detailing both the high and low points of the journey. Now, she is taking them through the postpartum period as well.

On Thursday, she took a new tangent, indicating that she is considering buying a mansion in Michigan worth $8.5 million, as advertised on Instagram. She reposted the reel on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Soon," Deiondra Sanders wrote.

The caption of the post by 'Way Up Media' described the amenities contained in the house:

"Take a tour of this incredible $8.5M estate in Northville, Michigan. Nestled in the exclusive Turnberry community, this home sits on over an acre and features 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, with incredible outdoor amenities.

"Enjoy a full outdoor bath and shower, a BBQ area with pizza oven, and a tennis court that doubles as a basketball court."

Deiondra Sanders makes Coach Prime grandpa for the first time

During an interview with PEOPLE, the ever-supportive Deion Sanders revealed his joy at being a first-time grandfather through his firstborn daughter, Deiondra Sanders.

“Being a first-time grandfather is wonderful," Sanders said. "That's the first time I've said that as well. Just seeing my grandson, and said some things, and he smiled and all of that, so it was wonderful because my daughter is still in the hospital right now."

In July, in a clip posted on the "Well Off Media" page, Deion Sanders described the plans he has for his grandson.

"Much love, much respect and I'm proud of my big baby girl, she's gonna have a little boy. So the little engine is gonna be a little boy which I'm excited about," Coach Prime said.

"We've already signed him up for soccer lessons, we've already got him enrolled with some of the best soccer coaches and she's saying that he's gonna be tall but they said the same thing about Bucky [Deion Sanders Jr.]"

The Colorado coach is currently embracing being a first-time grandpa while supporting his daughter as she embarks on her own parenthood journey.

