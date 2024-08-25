IN PHOTOS: Deiondra Sanders' fiancé Jacquees honors newborn son Snow by getting his footprint tattooed

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders and her fiancé Jacquees announced on Instagram that they welcomed their first son on August 9. Before the birth of his child, Jacquees and his family planned an exciting baby shower for Deiondra. She was dressed in a white bodysuit, as the party was by the pool.

One of the biggest surprises to come from the event was when the R&B singer went down on his knee to propose to Coach Prime's daughter. The couple shared several snaps and videos from their baby shower party, which turned into an engagement bash, on social media.

After the birth of his son, the artist revealed that he got the footprint of his son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, tattooed on his chest.

The pictures in the post showed the couple taking care of their son. They were also captured in stylish attire and luxurious accessories. The couple decided to hide the face of their son with different emojis.

Coach Prime's daughter turns her "mommy mode" on as she adjusts into life as a new mother

Coach Prime's daughter is adjusting to her life as the mother of a newborn baby. To support her in this new journey, her fiancé is supporting her to take care of their son. She shared a series of pictures that showed her warm moments with the baby.

"Mommy mode ❄️😍🙌🏾🥹," Deiondra wrote in the caption.

Similarly, Jacquees also explained in a social media caption why he named his son Snow:

“Yesterday my son Touchdown at the crib & today he’s 2 Weeks old! Thank you Jesus no weapon formed against us shall prosper!! “Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax” in honor of my Grandmother Ms. Dasie Snow Our Prince. We love you So much son me and mama @deiondrasanders and the whole Village.”

The couple will now take on the dual role of being parents and also of working professionals. Deiondra and Jacquees' son shares his birthday with his grandfather, Deion Sanders.

