CFB analyst advises Eli & Peyton's nephew Arch Manning on what he needs to do to win natty & Heisman Trophy

Arch Manning is taking over behind center for Texas next season. His first test will be as tough as it gets, a road game against defending national champion Ohio State. All eyes will be on Columbus that day, and Manning will be expected to lead his Longhorns to a hard-fought victory.

Fox Sports' RJ Young believes there's going to be a lot more on the line for Arch Manning as his team steps into Ohio Stadium. Although it will be early on, Texas' chances at its first national title and Manning earning a certain stiff-arming statue might be at stake (6:39).

"That might be the difference between talking about Arch Manning winning the national championship, let alone the Heisman, and not," Young said Sunday on his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show." "He's gonna play against another first-year starter in Julian Sayin. I think that Ohio State's got an edge here for the same reason I think that Texas has got an edge on Florida — they're just better at every other spot.

"If Texas can get that win, we're gonna be looking at that Florida game going, 'Oh, okay, you should beat that Florida team.'"

Arch Manning is already famous, with two uncles — Peyton and Eli – who have quarterbacked NFL teams to Super Bowl victories. Arch has said he's only concerned with playing football, and that's something his coach, Steve Sarkisian, has also touched upon.

"It's not about the money necessarily," Sarkisian said during the "Off the Edge" podcast at the Sportico House earlier this month at SXSW.

"It's about (him) wanting to be a really good player and wanting to be the quarterback at Texas to bring another national championship back here."

According to Young, how Manning plays in that season opener might go a long way in deciding his squad's fate.

What can fans expect out of Arch Manning?

In large part because of his surname, Manning faces a lot of pressure to perform well, but you wouldn't know that by how he talks. He'd stayed out of the limelight for most of his collegiate career before sitting down for a few exclusive interviews earlier this offseason. He sounded like a normal college kid in those conversations.

Houston Chronicle columnist Kirk Bohls circled back to Sarkisian's press conference, on Paul Finebaum's radio show earlier this week.

"(Sarkisian) did have one troubling statement, I would say, Paul, when he said about Arch Manning, 'He's not gonna throw a touchdown on every pass,'" Bohls said.

There isn't a quarterback who passes for scores at such a pace, but with how his family has succeeded, it's almost like people believe Manning should.

