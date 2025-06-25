CFB analyst believes Marcel Reed's "X-factor" could bring success to Mike Elko's Texas A&M in 2025

Analyst Tom Fornelli is optimistic regarding Marcel Reed's performance in the 2025 season. After Conner Weigman's departure to the Houston Cougars, Reed is projected to fill in the shoes of QB1.

The 6-foot-2 prospect recorded 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 547 rushing yards and seven rushing scores last year. Following the Texas Aggies' 8-5 record, expectations from Reed are high in the upcoming season.

During a recent discussion on CBS Sports (via YouTube), Fornelli weighed in on the Tennessee native's prospects.

"I look at Marcel Reed is something of an X factor in the SEC this year," Fornelli said (3:10-4:07). "The X factor here with Reed is if he can develop as a passer, not he doesn't have to be a lead. He doesn't have to be a first round NFL kind of Prospect with his arm, but if he can just become a little more dangerous and a little more accurate and cause defenses to have to respect him as a quarterback instead of just a runner."

"Going forward, this is a Texas A&M team that has a very high ceiling if he develops into more of a dual threat than more of just a rusher, which is what we mostly saw from him last year," he added.

Coach Mike Elko plans on keeping the momentum going. After coach Jimbo Fisher led the Aggies to a 7-6 record in 2023, Elko improved the team's performance with an 8-5 record in 2024. He plans to keep the grind alive and recently spoke about his plans for the Aggies in the upcoming season.

"Our goal is to build the best program we are capable of being. When we do that, it won't matter who we play or who is in the SEC. No one will be able to stop us," Elko said on 'Houston Coach's Night' on June 4 (via Sports Illustrated).

Insider highlights pressure on Mike Elko's Marcel Reed following Texas A&M's 8-5 record

Milke Elko finished his first coaching season at Texas A&M with an 8-5 record, including a 5-3 record in the Southeastern Conference matchups. Marcel Reed's Aggies suffered losses against Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas, Auburn, and USC. But, in the upcoming season, after Weigman's departure and a new QB1 on the line of scrimmage, the stakes have gone higher.

Analyst Michael W. Bratton and Cousin Shane discussed the pressure put on the four-star quarterback (via On3).

“I’m not sure why Marcel Reed has to carry Texas A&M given the Aggies bring back the SEC’s most experienced O-Line and top 4 leading rushers,” Bratton said. “A&M’s defense has to get better — defense cost them Carolina, Auburn & Southern Cal games."

Off the turf, Marcel Reed unlocked another deal. In May, he received an NIL deal from a private jet company, "ENG Aviation Group," known for chartering premium private jet services.

