CFB analyst brings back Jalen Hurts' infamous benching moment as Philly QB stops Chiefs three-peat

Jalen Hurts delivered a statement performance in the 2025 Super Bowl, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a commanding 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The victory denied Kansas City a historic three-peat and avenged Philadelphia’s loss in the 2023 Super Bowl, securing the Eagles' second championship.

College football analyst JD PicKell spotlighted Hurts' journey.

“Benched in a national title game. Now a Super Bowl champion and MVP. Stay the course, kings,” PicKell tweeted.

Hurts' career has been defined by perseverance. In the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, former Alabama coach Nick Saban benched him at halftime for Tua Tagovailoa, who led the Crimson Tide to a comeback win over Georgia. At the time, Hurts held a 26-2 record as Alabama’s starter and took the team to the national title game the year before.

Jalen Hurts and Nick Saban after the SEC Championship Game - Source: Imagn

The following season, after suffering a high ankle sprain, he stepped in for an injured Tagovailoa during the SEC championship game and led the Tide to victory. Still, Tagovailoa took the starting role and Hurts transferred to Oklahoma to finish his college career.

With a Super Bowl title and MVP honors, Hurts has cemented himself as one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks — turning a career-defining moment of adversity into fuel for greatness.

Jalen Hurts delivered a standout performance in the Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts delivered a standout performance in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to victory. The QB completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing TD while leading the team with 72 yards on 11 carries. Hurts' efforts earned him Super Bowl MVP honors.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

The Eagles’ defense dominated, stifling Patrick Mahomes and forcing key turnovers. Cooper DeJean returned an interception 38 yards for a TD, while Zach Baun also picked off Mahomes. The Chiefs’ offense struggled, remaining scoreless until late in the third quarter.

Hurts made several game-changing plays, including a 46-yard connection with DeVonta Smith to extend the Eagles' lead. He also found Jahan Dotson for a crucial early gain that set up a TD. His 72 rushing yards set a new Super Bowl record for a QB. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley broke the NFL record for most single-season rushing yards, including the playoffs.

Held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the game saw Philadelphia take a commanding 24-0 halftime lead. Kansas City mounted a late push, but the Eagles held firm to secure the championship.

